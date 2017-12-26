2017 All-Bi-City Girls Cross Country Team announced

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Girls Cross Country Team, one runner was selected as Runner of the Year, and one coach was selected as Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 10 runners were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team and 14 to the Second Team.
Runners of the Year
Heaven Allen, Columbus
Coach of the Year
Danielle McCoy, Columbus
First Team
Alyssa Anderson, Northside
Adley Burkes, Central
Kylie Davenport, Columbus
Emma Elder, Calvary Christian
Lucy Gray, Northside
Devin Helms, Harris County
Mallie McRae, Columbus
Hannah Mishkoff, Columbus
Kiley Murphy, Central
Devarier Robinson, Jordan
Aislin Vicente, Marion County
Second Team
Serena Adams, Russell County
Taryn Cameron, Russell County
Avery Coleman, Smiths Station
Kenyanna Davis, Shaw
Abigail Garner, Central
Alexis Lyon, Harris County
Kiley Murphy, Central
Monica Nelly, Columbus
Waverly Peters, Smiths Station
Emma Slavens, Columbus
Kathryn Smith, Pacelli
Francis Spikes, Columbus
Mackenzie Weir, Brookstone
Gigi Yancey, Brookstone
First Teamer not pictured: Kylie Davenport, Columbus
