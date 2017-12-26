Columbus High School’s Heaven Allen is the 2017 All-Bi-City Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Allen is joined here by Smiths Station’s Silas Franklin and Columbus’ Alex Salgado
2017 All-Bi-City Girls Cross Country Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED December 26, 2017 10:00 AM

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Girls Cross Country Team, one runner was selected as Runner of the Year, and one coach was selected as Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 10 runners were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team and 14 to the Second Team.

Runners of the Year

Heaven Allen, Columbus

Coach of the Year

Danielle McCoy, Columbus

First Team

Alyssa Anderson, Northside

Adley Burkes, Central

Kylie Davenport, Columbus

Emma Elder, Calvary Christian

Lucy Gray, Northside

Devin Helms, Harris County

Mallie McRae, Columbus

Hannah Mishkoff, Columbus

Kiley Murphy, Central

Devarier Robinson, Jordan

Aislin Vicente, Marion County

Second Team

Serena Adams, Russell County

Taryn Cameron, Russell County

Avery Coleman, Smiths Station

Kenyanna Davis, Shaw

Abigail Garner, Central

Alexis Lyon, Harris County

Kiley Murphy, Central

Monica Nelly, Columbus

Waverly Peters, Smiths Station

Emma Slavens, Columbus

Kathryn Smith, Pacelli

Francis Spikes, Columbus

Mackenzie Weir, Brookstone

Gigi Yancey, Brookstone

First Teamer not pictured: Kylie Davenport, Columbus

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

