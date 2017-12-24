Ichiro Suzuki hopes to remain in Major League Baseball

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Miami Marlins pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki swings at a pitch from Colorado Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Denver. Ichiro Suzuki, who became a free agent in November when the Miami Marlins declined their option to sign him for the 2018 season, still hasn’t given up hope of remaining in Major League Baseball. Suzuki was quoted by Kyodo news agency on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, as saying: “I feel like a big dog at a pet shop that hasn't been sold. Of course, I want to play baseball next year.” David Zalubowski, File AP Photo