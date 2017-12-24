Sports

Ferrari, Ratinho help San Francisco beat Nevada 66-64

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:23 AM

LAS VEGAS

Frankie Ferrari had 13 points and seven assists and Jordan Ratinho scored 11 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left, to help San Francisco beat Nevada 66-64 on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Chase Foster led San Francisco (8-5) with 14 points, Souley Boum scored 11 and Nate Renfro had 10 points.

Caleb Martin made two free throws, a layup and, after Foster hit a jumper on the other end, a 3-pointer to give Nevada (11-3) a 64-61 lead with a minute left. Foster made a layup to pull the Dons within one point with 46 seconds left and Renfro blocked a layup attempt by Martin out of bounds. Martin missed a jumper from the left elbow and Foster came up with the loose ball — after two Wolf Pack players, while falling out of bounds, each flung it into play — setting up Ratinho's winner.

Nevada's Lindsey Drew missed a potential tying layup at the buzzer.

Martin led Nevada 21 points, including 17 in the second half.

USF tied its season-high with 11 3s.

