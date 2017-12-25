Davidson guard Kellan Grady
Davidson guard Kellan Grady 31) drives to the basket while being defended by Akron guard Eric Parrish, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Honolulu.

Sports

Davidson beats Akron 91-78 for 7th at Diamond Head Classic

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:26 PM

HONOLULU

Freshman Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored a season-best 30 points to help Davidson beat Akron 91-78 on Monday for seventh at the Diamond Head Classic.

Grady only had six points in the first half as Davidson led 39-34, but the Wildcats opened the second half by making 9 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers by Grady, for a 64-47 lead. Davidson's lead didn't drop below eight points the rest of the way.

Peyton Aldridge had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Davidson (5-6), which was 13 of 28 from distance and shot 53.2 percent overall. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points and Oskar Michelsen 11.

Jimond Ivey led Akron (6-5) with 25 points, Daniel Utomi had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Malcolm Duvivier added 21 points. The Zips made 14 of 35 3-pointers with five apiece from Ivey and Duvivier, and four from Utomi.

