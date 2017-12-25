Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Tony Avelar AP Photo
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Tony Avelar AP Photo

Sports

Jaguars WR Strong out for season with torn knee ligament

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:42 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another receiver for the season.

Jaelen Strong said Monday he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at San Francisco. Strong announced the news in two Instagram posts, saying "this lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback."

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 44-33 loss to the 49ers. It was his debut with the team.

The Jaguars (10-5) claimed Strong off waivers from Houston early in the season, and he spent the previous five weeks on the practice squad before getting called up because of injuries. His first reception went for a 5-yard score, but he was hurt late in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jacksonville already has Allen Robinson (knee) and Rashad Greene (back) on season-ending injured reserve. Allen Hurns missed his sixth consecutive game because of a high-ankle sprain, and leading receiver Marqise Lee sat out Sunday with an ankle injury.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

    Smiths Station defensive lineman Deondrae Williams discusses his decision to sign with the Naval Academy on December 20, 2017.

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy
Clemson coach says every play is a championship play 2:23

Clemson coach says every play is a championship play
Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

View More Video