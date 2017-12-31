Sports

Polanco sparks SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 73-69

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:24 PM

CONWAY, Ark.

Eddy Polanco scored 14 points, leading four into double figures and Southeastern Louisiana scrapped past Central Arkansas 73-69 on Sunday.

Jordan Capps added 13 points for the Bears (8-7, 2-0 Southland Conference), Moses Greenwood added 12 with 12 rebounds and Marlain Veal scored 10 with five assists. Southeastern Louisiana opened Southland play Thursday with a 73-62 upset of conference favorite Stephen F. Austin.

Neither team led by more than eight points and they battled through 10 ties and 11 lead changes. Polanco hit a 3-pointer to put Southeastern Louisiana ahead 52-50 with 9:30 remaining in the game and Central Arkansas regained the lead.

Jordan Howard paced Central Arkansas (7-8, 1-1) with 13 points, Thatch Unruh added 12 and Ethan Lee scored nine with nine rebounds.

Central Arkansas made 21 of 62 field goals (34 percent) and converted just 22 of 33 free throw attempts.

Southeastern Louisiana didn't shoot much better, 26 for 63 (41 percent) and was 14 of 26 at the line.

