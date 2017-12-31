Sports

Illinois State holds on for 84-81 OT win against Indiana St

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NORMAL, Ill.

Milik Yarbrough scored 29 points and tied a career-high with 10 rebounds, Phil Fayne scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Illinois State beat Indiana State 84-81 in overtime on Sunday.

Yarbrough's jumper to start overtime put Illinois State (8-6, 2-0 Missouri Valley) ahead. Indiana State's Brenton Scott made a pair of free throws to tie it at 73 before Taylor Bruninga nailed a 3 with 3:32 to play.

Indiana State (6-8, 1-1) missed four of its final five shots, one on a Yarbrough block of Scott, who drove for a layup with three seconds left and the Sycamores trailing 84-81.

Fayne grabbed the rebound, was immediately fouled and went to the free-throw line and missed both. Clayton Hughes grabbed the second miss but missed a last-second heave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fayne's tipin with 31 seconds left in regulation tied it at 70. Illinois State's Madison Williams blocked Jordan Barnes' 3-point attempt, and Hughes missed a jumper after gathering the offensive rebound.

Barnes led Indiana State with 17 points and Scott scored 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

    Smiths Station defensive lineman Deondrae Williams discusses his decision to sign with the Naval Academy on December 20, 2017.

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy
Clemson coach says every play is a championship play 2:23

Clemson coach says every play is a championship play
Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

View More Video