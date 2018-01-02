Police: Girl seriously hurt when dad crashes in street race

Sports

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:19 AM

CINCINNATI

Police say a 4-year-old girl riding in a vehicle driven by her father suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed while racing another car on a Cincinnati street.

WCPO-TV reports the vehicles made contact while racing Monday afternoon, and the car carrying the girl veered and hit an oncoming vehicle before going over a guardrail. The second racing car hit a separate oncoming vehicle.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Mike Machenheimer says the child was hospitalized. He says some of the four drivers involved suffered injuries, but none of those was considered life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation. Police say the motorists suspected of racing could face charges including reckless driving.

