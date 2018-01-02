Bodies of woman and man found in Oregon home

Officers discovered the bodies of a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man inside a southern Oregon home Tuesday in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.
Medford police Lt. Justin Ivens said officers responded to the home Tuesday to check on Charmaine Crunk after she failed to make it to work as a tax preparer.
He said arriving officers looked through a window and saw one person down.
Officers had to force their way into the home and found Crunk's body and the body of Eric Hilsenberg inside, Ivens said.
He said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Detectives believe Hilsenberg killed Crunk and then himself. The official cause and manner of the deaths will be released after autopsies are completed.
Detectives believe both lived at the residence and that they had been involved in a 12-year relationship that had ended in March.
Neighbors identified the pair as an unmarried couple who lived in the northeast Medford home for several years and had guns.
Rebecca Golden and Mike White, who live next door, said Hilsenberg had claimed Crunk was trying to kill him. They said he often brought paperwork, such as emails, to their house in attempts to prove the woman's threats and supposed infidelity.
"They were both a bit off, mentally off," Golden told the Mail Tribune newspaper .
Hilsenberg also told them he was dying of an unspecified illness and took many medications.
"He really had a habit of fabricating a lot of things," White said. "You never knew what was true."
Police carried a small dog from the home, and Jackson County Animal Control later removed another dog.
