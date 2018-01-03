Shipping season drawing to a close at Twin Ports

Lake freighters are stacking up near the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin waiting for their turn to drop off shipments or take on loads before that the Soo Locks close in less than two weeks. The days of open water are numbered.
Nine lakers have turned the Duluth harbor into somewhat of a parking lot. Aerial Lift Bridge supervisor Dave Campbell says the holdup is the frigid temperatures. Campbell tells KBJR-TV it takes longer to load and the docks run into more problems when it's so cold.
The freighter Thunder Bay dropped off a shipment of salt Tuesday as spectators watched before heading back out to pick up more cargo in Two Harbors.
Campell says the lakers will have to leave by the 13th or 14th because if they run into bad weather, they'll be stuck.
