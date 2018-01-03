Sports

Williams, KState women drop No. 12 West Virginia 60-52

January 03, 2018 09:16 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Peyton Williams scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, Kaylee Page scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Kansas State handed No. 12 West Virginia its second straight loss 60-52 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (9-5, 1-2 Big 12 Conference), who had lost three straight, the last two to ranked league opponents, scored the last four points of the third quarter to pull within 44-42. Page tied it at 33 seconds into the fourth quarter, and after a Kayla Goth free throw put Kansas State up for good, Page hit a 3 to make it 48-44.

The Mountaineers (13-2, 1-2), coming off a loss to No. 8 Texas, got a free throw to end a 5:53 drought, and then Page made a layup. Teama Muldrow scored for West Virginia to end a streak of seven missed shots over 6½ minutes. The Mountaineers then went 1 of 10 to close the game, finishing 2 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

Goth finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Muldrow had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who shot 30 percent for the game, 24 percent in the second half, as their 11-game home winning streak ended.

