Davis scores 16 as UCF rallies past Memphis, 65-56

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:26 PM

ORLAND0, Fla.

A.J. Davis scored 11 of his 16 points from the free-throw line and pulled down 11 rebounds to help power UCF to a 65-56 win over Memphis in an American Athletic Conference battle Wednesday night.

The Knights have beaten Memphis three straight times.

Davis, who has now reached double digits in rebounds in nine of the Knights' 15 games, recorded his fifth double-double of the season.

Djordjije Mumin drilled a trey with :12 left in the first half to cut the Tigers' lead to 22-21 at intermission, but Jamal Johnson hit two straight 3-pointers for Memphis to spark a 36-32 advantage barely five minutes into the second half. UCF (11-4, 2-1) responded with a 9-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.

Ceasar DeJesus scored 14 points for UCF and Tacko Fall added another 10.

Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 15 points to lead Memphis (9-6, 0-2).

