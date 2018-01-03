Presbyterian rallies to beat Longwood 78-65

Sports

FARMVILLE, Va.

Francois Lewis scored 25 points with three 3-pointers and JC Younger's 3-pointer sparked a second-half run Presbyterian used to beat Longwood 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Reggie Dillard and Davon Bell scored 14 apiece for the Blue Hose (8-7, 1-1 Big South Conference), who made nine 3-pointers and shot 44.6 percent from the floor.

Younger's 3 closed a 10-0 run and the Blue Hose led 40-38. Longwood led 42-40 on Spencer Franklin's layup, but Younger's go-ahead 3 sparked a 14-2 run for a 54-44 Blue Hose lead with 11:37 left. Dillard's 3 opened an 8-0 run while the Lancers went scoreless for 3½ minutes and Presbyterian held on.

Isaiah Walton's 3 put Longwood up 23-21 and the Lancers led 31-28 at halftime on Kamil Chapman's 3-pointer.

Walton scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Damarion Geter added 12 points and Jordan Cintron had 10 for the Lancers (3-12, 0-2), who have lost seven straight.

