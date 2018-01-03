Sports

Barkley scores 16, East Carolina upends South Florida 67-65

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:33 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Kentrell Barkley scored 16 points and East Carolina upended South Florida 67-65 in an American Conference matchup on Wednesday night.

Barkley was 6 of 13 from the field for the Pirates (7-7, 1-2). B.J. Tyson added 14 points, Jabari Craig had 13 points and led the team with eight rebounds and Isaac Fleming had 12 points and six assists.

USF led 35-29 at the break but a 23-17 surge by East Carolina to start the second half tied it up at 52-all and a Tyson 3-pointer gave the Pirates a 65-62 edge with 2:04 to play. USF did not score a field goal the rest of the game as the Pirates held on for the win.

Stephan Jiggetts scored 18 points with five rebounds and five assists and Terrence Samuel added 15 points for the Bulls (7-9, 0-3) who have lost the last three.

