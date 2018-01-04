Sports

Carpenter leads Cleveland State to 80-79 win over Green Bay

January 04, 2018

CLEVELAND

Kenny Carpenter scored two layups to give Cleveland State the lead in the closing minutes and then blocked Green Bay's last field goal attempt as the Vikings held off the Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday night.

The Teams swapped the lead throughout until Anthony Wright and Kasheem Thomas made four straight free throws and Carpenter drove for a layup to take a 78-76 lead with 1:32 remaining in the game. Carpenter added another layup before Khalil Small completed a 3-point play to close to 80-79 with 39 seconds left. Cleveland State's Tyree Appleby missed a layup, giving Green Bay a chance before Carpenter swatted away Kameron Hankerson's jumper.

Carpenter led Cleveland State (4-11, 1-1 Horizon) with 20 points. Bobby Word added 14 with 10 rebounds and Appleby added 14.

Small had the first 30-point game of his career to lead Green Bay (7-10, 2-2).

