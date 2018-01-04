Dixson, Ottey help UIC rally for 70-65 win over IUPUI

Sports

Marcus Ottey and Dikembe Dixson scored 19 points apiece and Illinois-Chicago rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat IUPUI 70-65 on Thursday night and snap an 11-game road losing streak.

Ottey, who scored 11 second-half points, made 7 of 9 from the field and had three steals and Dixson scored eight points in the final 12 minutes. Dixson, a sophomore, became the 22nd player in program history to top the 1,000-point plateau (1,016).

UIC (6-10, 1-2 Horizon League) committed nine turnovers in the first 11-plus minutes as IUPUI opened a 24-11 lead on Aaron Brennan's 3-point play and trailed by nine points with fewer than 15 minutes left. Dixson scored six points during an 11-3 spurt that trimmed UIC's deficit to 51-50 with seven minutes left and five different Flames players scored in a 16-4 run that gave them a 66-59 lead with 36 seconds remaining.

Brennan led IUPUI (4-11, 1-3) with 18 points. The Jaguars made 4-of-19 3-pointers overall and shot just 29.2 percent (7 of 24) from the field with 12 turnovers in the second half.

