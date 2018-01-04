Robert Morris slips past St. Francis (BKN) in OT, 80-79

Sports

Matty McConnell converted a 3-point play with 10 seconds left in overtime to give Robert Morris a third-straight win to start the Northeast Conference season and post an 80-79 win over St. Francis (BKN) on Thursday night.

St. Francis' Glenn Sanabria hit a jumper with :18 left in overtime to give the Terriers a 79-77 lead, but committed the foul that gave McConnell the added free throw for the win.

Sanabria hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from NBA distance with .6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and he had a 3-point attempt roll around the rim and get stuck in the extra period.

Dachon Burke and Koby Thomas scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Robert Morris (9-7, 3-0), with McConnell adding another 13 points.

Rasheem Dunn scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for St. Francis (5-10, 2-1). Milija Cosic added 13 points and Sanabria finished with 12.

