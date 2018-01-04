Sports

No. 11 Florida St. women jump out early, rout Clemson 69-47

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:56 PM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Nausia Woolfolk scored a career-high 18 points and No. 11 Florida State beat Clemson for the 17th straight time in a 69-47 rout on Thursday night.

The Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won four straight since their 87-72 loss at No. 8 Texas on Dec. 17.

Woolfolk scored 10 points in the first half as Florida State built a 31-16 lead and never trailed. Woolfolk was 5-of-7 shooting and made three 3-pointers. Savannah Wilkinson made a career-best four 3s and finished with 14 points for Florida State. Senior forward Shakayla Thomas chipped in 11 points and surpassed Tia Paschal (1989-93) for third place on the Seminole all-time scoring list with 1,667 points.

Alexis Carter scored 16 points to lead Clemson (10-5, 0-2), which has lost three of its last four games. Ivy Atkism added 12 points.

