Roxane Dufter of Germany finishes the women's 500m race during the European Speed Skating Championship, at the Speed Skating Centre in Kolomna, Russia, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Roxane Dufter of Germany finishes the women's 500m race during the European Speed Skating Championship, at the Speed Skating Centre in Kolomna, Russia, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo
Roxane Dufter of Germany finishes the women's 500m race during the European Speed Skating Championship, at the Speed Skating Centre in Kolomna, Russia, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo

Sports

Dutchman Ronald Mulder wins European 500-meter skate

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:27 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

KOLOMNA, Russia

Ronald Mulder of the Netherlands won the 500-meter event at the European Speed Skating Championships in 34.80 seconds on Friday, 0.05 seconds ahead of the second- and third-place finishers.

Mulder, who won Olympic bronze at the distance in Sochi, nosed ahead of Finland Mika Poutala and Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov, who is the world record holder but has been suffering from a groin injury.

In the women's 500-meter, Austria's Vanessa Herzog won in 37.69 seconds. Angelina Golikova of Russia was second with 3804 and the Czech Republic's Karolina Erbanova, last year's overall champion, was third in 38.18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

    Georgia plays Alabama Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Here are some things you may not know about the match up.

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship
Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win
Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 2:05

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements

View More Video