Jaworski's 3-pointer lifts Lafayette to 71-68 triumph

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:14 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y.

Justin Jaworski hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send Lafayette to a 71-68 victory over Colgate on Friday night.

Sean O'Brien tied the game for Colgate on a 3-pointer with eight seconds to go before Jaworski made his deep 3. Colgate launched a final shot that went off the backboard.

Colgate had a 14-point lead early in the second half but the Leopards then outscored the Raiders 19-5 over the next eight minutes to tie at 47. Neither team led by more than four over the remaining 11 minutes.

Matt Klinewski scored 22 points to lead the Leopards (4-10, 2-1 Patriot League) with Jaworski adding 12, E.J. Stephens 11 and Paulius Zalys 10.

Jordan Swopshire led the Raiders (7-7, 2-1) with 21 points. Sean O'Brien added 16 and Will Rayman 10. Colgate shot only 38.5 percent.

