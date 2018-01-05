Sports

Lee has 5 of his 22 in OT; Drexel tops College of Charleston

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:14 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Kurk Lee scored five of his 22 points in overtime and Alihan Demir finished with a career-high 20 points to help Drexel beat College of Charleston 87-82 on Friday night.

Tramaine Isabell and Troy Harper scored 14 points apiece and Austin Williams had 10 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Drexel (7-9, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). The Dragons snapped a three-game skid.

Williams had a dunk and Lee hit a 3-pointer as Drexel scored eight of the first 11 points in overtime. Jarrell Brantley had a tip-in putback and a layup 12 seconds apart to trim Charleston's deficit to 83-82 with 26 seconds left, but the Cougars went 0 for 3 from the field while Harper and Lee combined to make 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Joe Chealey led Charleston (11-4, 2-1) with 22 points and Brantley added 20, on 8-of-14 shooting, with a season-high 10 rebounds.

Drexel led by as many as 11 points in the first half and led 44-34 after a layup by Demir early in the second.

Chealey scored five straight points to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Cougars their first lead, 73-71, with 33 seconds left in regulation. Lee sliced into the lane for a layup , and Brantley missed a clean look from 3 at the buzzer, to force overtime.

