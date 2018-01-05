Sports

Billings helps No. 14 UCLA beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:37 PM

LOS ANGELES

Monique Billings scored 19 points and No. 14 UCLA beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49 on Friday night to end the Beavers' eight-game winning streak.

Billings was 8 of 12 from the field and had six rebunds and three steals for the Bruins (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12), They have won four of their last five.

Marie Gulich had 16 points for Oregon State (11-3, 2-1),

No. 21 VILLANOVA 75, XAVIER 57

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Kelly Jekot scored 10 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter and Villanova beat Xavier.

Jekot hit three 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and had six assists. Megan Quinn had 10 points, and Alex Louin added eight points and a career-high eight assists for Villanova (12-2, 2-2 Big East).

Jada Byrd scored 12 points for Xavier (8-5, 1-2).

No. 24 STANFORD 61, ARIZONA 46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alanna Smith and Kiana Williams had 12 points each for Stanford.

DiJonai Carrington added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (9-6, 3-0 Pac-12).

Lucia Alonso had 15 points Arizona (4-10, 0-3).

