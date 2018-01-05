Loyola (Md) beats Boston University 68-65

Sports

Andre Walker made four 3-pointers and tied his season high with 27 points to help Loyola (Maryland) beat Boston University 68-65 on Friday night.

Loyola led by as many as 11 points in the second half but BU rallied to pull within 66-65 with 16 seconds to go on Javante McCoy's 3-pointer. Loyola turned it over four seconds later but forced an off-balance shot and got the rebound. Walker was fouled and hit both free throws and had a game-clinching steal with 0.6 seconds left.

Andrew Kostecka had 14 points and six rebounds for Loyola (4-10, 2-1 Patriot). KaVaughn Scott had eight points and a career-high four of the Greyhounds' eight blocks and Kostecka added three.

Walker is averaging 22.3 points in three conference games this season.

Max Mahoney had 22 points and eight rebounds for BU (6-8, 2-1). Tyler Scanlon added 16 points and 10 boards. The Terriers shot 41 percent from the field and made 14 of 21 free throws.

