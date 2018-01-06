Sports

Utah Valley opens WAC by routing CSU Bakersfield, 75-42

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:22 PM

OREM, Utah

Jake Toolson scored 15 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Utah Valley opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 75-42 rout of CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night.

The Wolverines held CSU Bakersfield to just 17 second-half points, outscoring the Roadrunners by 32 points over the final 20 minutes.

Utah Valley (12-5, 1-0) closed out its non-conference schedule by beating Cal State Fullerton, 87-78 to cap the best start in program history at 11-5. The Wolverines now are 13-6 all-time against CSU Bakersfield.

Toolson grabbed seven boards and dished four assists in addition to his point total. Brandon Randolph added 13 points, Jerrelle DeBerry contributed 12 points off the bench, and Kenneth Ogbe and Conner Toolson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

CSU Bakersfield (7-9, 0-1) got 12 points from Justin Davis and 11 points each from Shon Briggs and Moataz Aly. The Roadrunners now have lost three straight.

