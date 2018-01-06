Sports

Austin Peay pulls away late, beats SE Missouri State 78-71

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:22 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terry Taylor scored eight of his 29 points in the final 3:00 and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to help Austin Peay beat Southeast Missouri State 76-71 on Saturday night.

Austin Peay (9-7, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) is off to its best conference start since the 2010-11 season, and has won five of its last six games.

Taylor's layup tied the game at 68. He then shot 6 of 6 from the line as the Governors closed on an 8-3 run. Taylor was 9 of 14 from the field and 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Averyl Ugba added 13 points and Chris Porter-Bunton had 11.

Denzel Mahoney scored 24 points and Ledarrius Brewer added 18 to lead Southeast Missouri State (7-10, 1-3).

Three straight 3-pointers from Jonathan Dalton, Mahoney, and Milos Vranes during a 9-5 spurt gave the Redhawks a 68-66 lead before Taylor sparked the late rally.

