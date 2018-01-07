Sports

Walther edges Friedrich to win 4-man bobsled World Cup

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ALTENBERG, Germany

Nico Walther edged German rival Francesco Friedrich by five-hundredths of a second to win his second four-man bobsled World Cup of the season on Sunday.

Walther, pushed by Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke, finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 48.79 seconds after two runs.

Friedrich, who was pushed by Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis, was left to rue a minor mistake in the first run, where the team finished fourth.

Oskars Kibermanis' Latvian team was third, 0.24 seconds behind Walther, while Justin Kripps of Canada was fourth, ahead of overall leader Johannes Lochner of Germany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After six races, Lochner leads with 1,235 points, ahead of Walther on 1,196 and Kripps on 1,156.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

View More Video