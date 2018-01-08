Former champion Azarenka withdraws from the Australian Open

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus wraps an ice towel around her neck during a break in her quarterfinal match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Two-time champion Azarenka has withdrawn from the 2018 Australian Open, with her wildcard entry to the season's first major reallocated to Ajla Tomljanovic, Australian Open organizers announced in a social media post Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, a week before the tournament begins. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo