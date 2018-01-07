Sports

Shaun Nua joins Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:22 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

Shaun Nua joined new Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff Sunday as defensive line coach.

Nua spent the previous six seasons coaching the defensive line at Navy.

"I'm excited. I'm honored. I'm ready," Nua said in a school release. "This is literally a dream come true for me."

From American Somoa, Nua coached three seasons at BYU before going to Navy.

Nua, at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, was a defensive end at Eastern Arizona Junior College and BYU and played four years in the NFL, three with Pittsburgh and one in Buffalo.

