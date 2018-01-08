Son of ex-US captain John Harkes could make national debut

FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, D.C. United midfielder Ian Harkes celebrates after he scored a goal against the Seattle Sounders in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle. Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, is among 15 players who could make their national team debuts in an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28 at Carson, California. Acting U.S. coach Dave Sarachan announced a 30-man roster to report Wednesday to a training camp ahead of the match, the second for the Americans since they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo