Sports

Notre Dame promotes Clark Lea to defensive coordinator

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

January 10, 2018 01:19 AM

Notre Dame is promoting linebackers coach Clark Lea to defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Elko, who left for Texas A&M last week.

The team announced the move Tuesday night.

Lea came with Elko to Notre Dame from Wake Forest a year ago. Lea also worked with Elko at Bowling Green in 2012. The former Vanderbilt player started his coaching career at South Dakota State in 2007 and did stints at UCLA and Syracuse. This will be his first time as defensive coordinator.

Notre Dame rebounded from a four-win 2016 to go to 10-3 in 2017.

