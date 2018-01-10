Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, blocks the shot of Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Sports

Double-doubles by Randle, Ball push Lakers past Kings 99-86

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:19 AM

LOS ANGELES

Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Lonzo Ball added 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 99-86 on Tuesday night.

Brook Lopez scored 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 for the Lakers, who have won two straight following a nine-game losing streak.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points off the bench for the Kings, who have lost five of six. De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 13.

With Ball leading the charge, the Lakers were at their most effective when pushing the ball up the court. They had a 35-8 advantage in fast-break points, and Ball's 11 assists were his most since the rookie returned from a recent shoulder injury that sidelined him for six games. He finished with five points.

Los Angeles opened an 84-74 lead going into the fourth quarter, closing the third on a 22-10 run. Sacramento started the second half with a 14-3 surge to take an eight-point lead before Lopez hit three 3-pointers. Lopez then missed from long range, but Ball was under the basket for a putback.

Lopez finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Lakers went on a 19-0 run in the first quarter fueled by eight points from Brandon Ingram and seven from Randle, who had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half.

TIP-INS

Kings: G George Hill missed his third straight game to be with his wife, who is pregnant.

Lakers: Ball had his ninth career double-double. ... Randle had his eighth double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Lakers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

