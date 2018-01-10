Djokovic returns from injury layoff with dominating win

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Djokovic is back after the longest injury layoff of his career and he's clearly enjoying himself on the court again. Wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm to protect his troublesome elbow, Djokovic dominated the fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in an exhibition match at the Kooyong Classic, a key tune-up event for next week's Australian Open. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo