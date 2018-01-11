Sports

Long Beach St. defeats CSU Northridge behind Levin's 29 PTs

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 01:03 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 50 MINUTES AGO

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Gabe Levin scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Long Beach State beat CSU Northridge 80-70 on Wednesday night.

After Jalon Pipkins' 3-pointer brought the Matadors within 58-55 with 10:50 left, Levin scored 12 of Long Beach State's points during a 14-7 run. Terrell Gomez's 3 brought the Matadors within 76-70 with 77 seconds but they got no closer.

Micheal Warren's 3-pointer, and a free throw from Lyrik Shreiner with 9:25 before halftime, put the Matadors up 19-11. That sparked an 11-1 run in which Levin scored nine.

Gomez's 3 gave the Matadors their last lead at 23-22 before the 49ers closed the half with a 16-6 run — Deishuan Booker scored half of LBSU's points — and the 49ers (8-11, 2-1 Big West Conference) led 38-29.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Levin shot 10 of 15 from the field and missed 1 of 10 from the free throw line. Booker scored 19 and Temidayo Yussuf 15.

Gomez led CSUN (3-13, 0-2) with 24 points, Shreiner scored 13, Warren 12 and Tavrion Dawson added 11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship
Super fan proud of Georgia players 0:52

Super fan proud of Georgia players
Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium 0:40

Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

View More Video