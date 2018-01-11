In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, Kazuyoshi Miura
Miura, who will turn 51 on Feb. 26, will enter his 33rd season this year. Miura played in 12 league games last year and scored one goal, breaking his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer.
50-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 33rd season

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:05 AM

YOKOHAMA, Japan

One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 50-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura renewed his contract with second-division J-League club Yokohama FC on Thursday.

Miura, who will turn 51 on Feb. 26, will enter his 33rd season this year.

Miura played in 12 league games last year and scored one goal, breaking his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer.

Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days last March, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews' longevity record.

Nicknamed "King Kazu," Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan's national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

