50-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 33rd season

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, Kazuyoshi Miura 11) scores a goal during a J-League soccer match against Matsumoto Yamaga, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 50-year-old striker Miura renewed his contract with second-division J-League club Yokohama FC on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Miura, who will turn 51 on Feb. 26, will enter his 33rd season this year. Miura played in 12 league games last year and scored one goal, breaking his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer.