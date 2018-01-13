Friday's Sports in Brief

SOCCER
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Captain American is heading south for his latest comeback.
Landon Donovan, widely considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history, is coming out of retirement for the second time in three years, this time to join Club Leon in Mexico.
The Liga MX team announced Donovan's return to soccer on Twitter on Friday night. Donovan will play for Leon in the Mexican Clausura tournament, although more details on his signing were not provided.
Donovan has spent the past three days in Leon, raising speculation that he might join the club. He also tweeted Friday about joining Club Leon, saying he was excited to face former U.S. teammate and current C.F. Pachuca player Omar Gonzalez next month.
The 35-year-old is the career scoring leader in Major League Soccer and for the U.S. national team. He returned to the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer in September of 2016 following a 21-month retirement and appeared in nine games. He hasn't played professionally since Nov. 6, 2016.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Third basemen Josh Donaldson and Kris Bryant set records when they were among 145 players who agreed to one-year contracts rather than swap proposed salaries in arbitration with their teams.
Donaldson and Toronto agreed at $23 million, the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player. The 32-year-old, a three-time All-Star, topped the $21,625,000, one-year deal covering 2018 agreed to last May by outfielder Bryce Harper and Washington.
Bryant settled with the Chicago Cubs at $10.85 million, the most for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. The previous mark was held by Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard, who was awarded $10 million by a three-person panel in 2008.
PRO FOOTBALL
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested in Alabama and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
AL.com says the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest database indicates Foster, who just finished his rookie season, was arrested Friday. Bond was set at $2,500.
A statement from the 49ers Friday night said: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts."
The former Alabama linebacker was a first-team All-American for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and won the Butkus Award. He was a first-round pick in last year's NFL draft.
Foster started all 10 games he played in this season and posted 72 tackles.
He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month in November.
SPORTS BETTING
BOSTON (AP) — A new daily fantasy sports game that lets users hone in on a single NFL playoff game has some gambling experts wondering if the contest inches the industry closer to the territory of sports betting that remains illegal in most of the United States.
The "Showdown" variant offered by leading fantasy sports company DraftKings allows users to pick six athletes from two teams playing against each other in a real-life football game, racking up fantasy points based on stats like touchdowns, receptions and yards passing, rushing or receiving. That means users playing "Showdown" this weekend can wager on performances in the Jaguars-Steelers game Sunday without having to wait for the Saints-Vikings game to play out several hours later.
The 2006 federal law that effectively banned online gambling but gave rise to daily fantasy sports requires daily fantasy contests to be based on the performances of athletes in "multiple real-world" sporting events — not just single games. That detail is leading some advocates to question how DraftKings and regulators operate.
GOLF
Rory McIlroy says he has a heart ailment that will have to be monitored regularly but is not expected to affect his play.
McIlroy said in an interview with The Telegraph that he has a thickening of the left ventricle. He says doctors told him it was caused by a viral infection he suffered in China 18 months ago.
He says he'll get an electrocardiogram every six months and an MRI once per year.
"There's a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway," McIlroy said.
