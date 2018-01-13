Julio Rocha, jailed former Nicaragua soccer boss, dies at 67

FILE - This April 14, 2011 file photo shows Nicaragua Soccer Federation President Julio Rocha, left, and FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter, at the end of a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the National Soccer Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua. The head of the Nicaraguan Soccer Federation says his predecessor Julio Rocha, who was convicted in the United States in a corruption scandal at the sport’s world governing body, FIFA, died on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, after an illness he had had “for several months.” Rocha was 67. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo