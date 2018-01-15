ICYMI: Mitchell reaches 3,000; A dog runs on the court

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, front left, drives to the basket on Stanford's Marta Sniezek, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio. Mitchell reached another scoring milestone at Ohio State. The Buckeyes senior guard crossed the 3,000-point mark on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, becoming the 13th player in Division I women’s basketball history to achieve that mark. David Dermer, File AP Photo