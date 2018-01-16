Sirotkin gets Williams drive as 3rd Russian in Formula 1

Sports

Sergey Sirotkin will drive for Williams and form the most inexperienced line-up on the Formula One grid with Lance Stroll.

The 22-year-old Sirotkin, who has previously been a test driver for Sauber in 2014 and Renault in 2016 and 2017, has been chosen to replace Felipe Massa to drive with the 19-year-old Stroll.

Sirotkin is set to become the third Russian to compete in a Formula One race after Vitaly Petrov and Daniil Kvyat.

Sirotkin has been supported through his career by the SMP Racing project of billionaire Boris Rotenberg, a close ally and former judo partner of President Vladimir Putin.

The new season gets under way in Melbourne on March 25.

