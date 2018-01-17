Sports

Benevento captain Lucioni banned 1 year for doping

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:32 AM

ROME

Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni has been banned one year for doping.

Italy's national anti-doping organization made the decision Tuesday after the steroid clostebol was found in a sample taken after Benevento's 1-0 loss to Torino in September.

Benevento team physician Walter Giorgione was banned for four years for administering the steroid to Lucioni in a spray.

Both Lucioni and Giorgione plan to appeal.

The 30-year-old Lucioni joined Benevento in 2014 and the defender helped the team move from the third division up into Serie A this season for the first time.

Benevento is last in Serie A with only two wins in 20 matches.

The ban is back-dated to October, meaning Lucioni can return early next season.

