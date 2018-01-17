Sports

Golden State's Bell leaves with sprained left ankle

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:52 PM

CHICAGO

Jordan Bell has left Golden State's game against Chicago with a sprained left ankle.

Bell got hurt when he challenged Robin Lopez's dunk on the Bulls' first possession. Bell stayed down for a while and then was helped to his feet. He tried to put pressure on his leg and grimaced before he opted for a wheelchair ride off the court.

X-rays were negative, and the team announced Bell will have an MRI on Thursday.

The NBA champion Warriors already were without Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala for Wednesday night's game. Green is dealing with right shoulder soreness, and Iguodala has a bruised left calf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 23-year-old Bell was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the June draft and then dealt to the Warriors for financial considerations. He made his first career start against Chicago on Nov. 24 and blocked six shots in the Warriors' 143-94 victory.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship
Super fan proud of Georgia players 0:52

Super fan proud of Georgia players
Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium 0:40

Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

View More Video