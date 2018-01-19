Slowed by hip problems, Mancuso retiring after Cortina race

FILE- In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, United States' Julia Mancuso competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Val d'Isere, France. Slowed by persistent hip problems, four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso has announced she will retire after a goodbye run in a World Cup downhill Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Gabriele Facciotti, File AP Photo