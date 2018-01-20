FILE - In this Feb. 27 2017, file photo, New York Mets outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow laughs during a news conference at the baseball teams spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow will attend major league spring training with the New York Mets. The 30-year-old outfielder was among nine spring training invitees announced by the team Friday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Sports

Tim Tebow invited to spring training by Mets

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 04:33 AM

NEW YORK

Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old outfielder was among a group of nine spring training invitees announced by the team Friday.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is preparing for his second professional baseball season. He hit .226 with eight homers, 52 RBIs and 126 strikeouts in 126 games last year at Class A with Columbia in the South Atlantic League and Port St. Lucie in the Florida State League.

Tebow was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.

New York also invited first baseman Peter Alonso, infielder David Thompson, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, catcher Patrick Mazeika, left-hander P.J. Conlon and right-handers Drew Smith, Corey Taylor and Adonis Uceta to spring training.

In addition, the Mets announced that right-hander Chasen Bradford was claimed off waivers by Seattle.

Right-hander Kevin McGowan cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas. He will be invited to big league spring training as well.

