Sports

Kristoffersen leads Hirscher by 1 second in World Cup slalom

By ERIC WILLEMSEN Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:43 AM

KITZBUEHEL, Austria

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway led a men's World Cup slalom after the opening run Sunday, threatening Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak.

Kristoffersen timed 55.87 seconds on the Ganslern course to lead Mario Matt of Austria by 0.10, while Hirscher was 1.05 behind in third. Fourth-place Daniel Yule of Switzerland had 1.29 to make up in the final run.

Kristoffersen set a World Cup record this season by getting podiums in all six slaloms without winning a race. He has been after his 15th career slalom victory since triumphing in Schladming, Austria, a year ago.

With a win, Hirscher would match Hermann Maier's Austrian record of 54 World Cup victories. Only Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark (86) won more races.

