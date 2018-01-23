United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo

Sports

Shiffrin has rare fall as Mowinckel leads 1st run of GS

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

January 23, 2018 06:17 AM

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin had an uncharacteristic fall and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway held a slim lead following the first run of a challenging giant slalom on Tuesday.

Seeking her first victory, Mowinckel held a 0.08-second lead over Marta Bassino of Italy and was 0.09 ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg at the Kronplatz resort.

Shiffrin lost control of her inside ski coming around a turn as she entered the steepest section of a slope named Erta, which translates as steep. Shiffrin slid a long way down the course but immediately got up and was not injured.

After missing a gate on Sunday in a super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, it marks the first time in Shiffrin's career that she has failed to finish two consecutive races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship
Super fan proud of Georgia players 0:52

Super fan proud of Georgia players
Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium 0:40

Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

View More Video