Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon, left, puts up a reverse layup as Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Anderson tries to defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Milwaukee. Tom Lynn AP Photo
Bucks' Brogdon to be sidelined up to 8 weeks with injury

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 07:15 PM

MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a partially torn left quadriceps tendon.

Brogdon suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Bucks' 108-89 loss at Minnesota on Thursday night. The reigning Rookie of the Year went down after a dunk and needed to be helped off the floor.

The Bucks said in a statement Friday they learned the extent of Brogdon's injury after he underwent an MRI and an examination by the team's doctor.

Brogdon has played in 46 games this season and is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only Bucks players to win the league's top rookie honors.

