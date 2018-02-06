Suarez loses in arbitration, Sanchez has hearing

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez throws out New York Mets' Kevin Plawecki during a baseball game in New York. The Reds won their salary arbitration case against Suarez, who gets a raise from $595,000 to $3.75 million rather than his request for $4.2 million. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo