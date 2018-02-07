It’s official — Central wide receiver Justyn Ross chooses Clemson

After months of going through the rigors of recruiting, five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross decided Tuesday night Clemson was the school for him. The next day, he shared the news with his friends, family and teammates at Central High School.
Ross signed his letter of intent with Clemson on National Signing Day, choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Auburn. Ross, who was the top prospect in Alabama, made his announcement live on ESPN2 when he shunned the hats of the in-state teams and opted for the lid with the orange tiger paw print.
Ross, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver, was nearly unstoppable in his senior year at Central. Ross made big play after big play for the Red Devils, ending the season with 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns. He made the national scene on No. 17 with his one-handed catch against Lee-Montgomery in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Ross explained that the deciding factor for the Tigers was Clemson’s history of developing receivers. A number of Clemson greats have carried their game to the next level, and Ross is dead set on joining the list.
“I was thinking about the 30-year-old Justyn. This decision right here could change my life for the better or for the worst,” Ross said. “(Developing and playing professionally) is the main goal right there. I feel like I have a good chance to do that there.”
Ross explained there were other factors that also helped Clemson’s case. He spoke highly of head coach Dabo Swinney, who Ross described as down to earth and a coach who truly cares about his players. Ross was also complimentary of Clemson signee Trevor Lawrence, who is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2018.
Ross has been highly praised by Central head coach Jamey DuBose, who stressed way back in the summer that his star wide receiver has unbelievable potential at the next level.
“I think once he really gets into a football mindset where it’s 365 days out of the year with proper training, proper nutrition, proper lifting, proper speed training and proper development, I think you’re fixing to see a guy that’s unbelievable,” DuBose said. “I think that you’re going to have somebody that has something you watch on your TV on Sundays.”
Ross said the recruiting process was a fun but trying time. In the beginning, it was exciting to have so much attention focused on him. Eventually, it began to wear on Ross, who was still deciding where exactly he wanted to spend his college years.
Now that his recruitment is over, Ross turns his attention to Clemson. As far as Tigers fans are concerned, Ross has a simple message for them to keep in mind.
“You’ve got a good one coming,” Ross said with a smile.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
