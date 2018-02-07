Sports

Nets without Acy in matchup with Pistons

The Associated Press

February 07, 2018 07:42 PM

DETROIT

Quincy Acy sat out the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night at Detroit because of a sprained right middle finger.

The Nets also were without Caris LeVert, who was evaluated for a possible concussion after being knocked out of Tuesday night's game against Houston by a pick by Nene.

The Pistons are still without point guard Reggie Jackson, who is sidelined because of a sprained right ankle.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game that LeVert was still being evaluated. He is also listed with a sprained right knee.

Acy is averaging 5.7 points.

