Fed Cup: Kvitova v Golubic opens for Czechs v Swiss

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2018 tennis tournament final match in St.Petersburg, Russia. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will face Viktorija Golubic in the opening match as the Czech Republic plays Switzerland in the first round of the upcoming Fed Cup. Dmitri Lovetsky, FILE AP Photo