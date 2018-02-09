Dustin Johnson follows his chip shot to the 13th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Johnson, Hossler tied for Pebble Beach lead

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

February 09, 2018 07:45 PM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.

Dustin Johnson apparently has an issue with the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula only when the weather is ugly. Under a gorgeous sky Friday, the world's No. 1 player shot a 7-under 64 and shared the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Johnson opened with three straight birdies, including a 9-iron on the par-3 11th. The weather was so foul last year that he hit 4-iron. He heads over to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds as he tries to win his second straight PGA Tour event.

Hossler played bogey-free at Spyglass Hill for a 67. They were at 12-under par.

Rory McIlroy drove to the front of the par-4 fifth green and then took five putts from there. He shot 74.

